dog

CCSPCA trying to find owner of dog found entangled in barbed wire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central California SPCA is trying to reunite a dog with his owner after he was found entangled in barbed wire.

A woman called animal control after seeing the dog near her home at Nielsen and Marks Tuesday morning.

While in her garage, the animal got tangled in a volleyball net and some barbed wire.

An emergency procedure was done to remove the wire which did not puncture his skin.

Four foxtails were also removed from his eyes, nose, and hindquarters.

The dog is now recovering, but SPCA officers are trying to reunite him with his owner.

If you recognize him, you're asked to contact the Stray Animal Center at 559-233-7722.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfresnospcadogspetsanimaldog
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOG
Animal shelter asks Area 51 raiders to 'storm our shelter'
Dog rescued 3 years ago found abandoned again in Arizona
"Is this our dog?!" Man surprises girlfriend with puppy
Puppy adopted after being dropped off in cereal box at SoCal shelter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News