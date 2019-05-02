CCSPCA trying to find owner of dog found entangled in barbed wire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central California SPCA is trying to reunite a dog with his owner after he was found entangled in barbed wire.A woman called animal control after seeing the dog near her home at Nielsen and Marks Tuesday morning.While in her garage, the animal got tangled in a volleyball net and some barbed wire.An emergency procedure was done to remove the wire which did not puncture his skin.Four foxtails were also removed from his eyes, nose, and hindquarters.The dog is now recovering, but SPCA officers are trying to reunite him with his owner.If you recognize him, you're asked to contact the Stray Animal Center at 559-233-7722.