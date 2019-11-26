Pets & Animals

Video shows chihuahua drive across 4 lane road after putting car in reverse

SLIDELL, Louisiana -- Police say a Chihuahua caused a car crash by somehow putting the car in reverse.

The Slidell Police Department tweeted photos of the five pound dog.



Police say the dog's owners got out of the car to pump gas.

SEE ALSO: Dog left alone in car drives in circles for an hour
EMBED More News Videos

One neighbor said the dog is a better driver than most people, despite hitting a mailbox.



That's when the car suddenly went into reverse, crossed a four-lane road, and ended up at another gas station.

Police say there were minor injuries in the crash, but aren't saying who was hurt.

In photos, the dog appears fine.

RELATED:
Rescue puppy named Narwhal born with tail on his head
Stray with nose growth lovingly named Rudi the Red-Nosed Chihuahua
Abuse survivor Gus the dog recognized nationally as hero dog
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslouisianacar crashcar accidentdog
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Major winter storm to bring rain to Valley, snow to mountains
DMV generating $50M a year by selling drivers' personal information: Report
CHP expects heavy traffic, hazardous driving conditions on Grapevine Wednesday
'Person of interest' named in fatal shooting of Tulare Co. woman
2 shot inside Bakersfield mall, police searching for suspect
Dust may have played factor in chain-reaction crash on HWY 41
Massive new snowmaking system lengthens season at China Peak
Show More
Fresno mass shooting: Hmong community struggles with painful memories as new year approaches
Non-profits scramble for last-minute donations ahead of Thanksgiving
Blaze burning above Santa Barbara prompts evacuations
Wild hogs attacked and killed woman found dead in front yard
Check out the hottest toys for Christmas 2019
More TOP STORIES News