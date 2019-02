Clovis Police need your help finding the owner of a lost sheep and her baby lamb.The two were spotted around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday wandering the streets of North Clovis.Four different concerned residents called the police - concerned the animals would get hit by a car.When officers arrived - they managed to corral the animals in someone's backyard.The animals were then taken to their Animal Services facility until someone comes forward. The owners can call 559-324-2800.