Pets & Animals

Coors Light to help cover dog adoption fees

Coors Light to help cover dog adoption fees this Valentine's Day.

Coors Light is encouraging you to ditch the stuffed animal this Valentine's Day, and chill with a dog and a beer instead.

The beer company is offering $100 to cover dog adoption fees.

The deal is available to the first 1,000 people between now and February 21.

You must be of legal drinking age, and submit a receipt of adoption to the beer company via text message.

The offer isn't available to residents in California, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia or West Virginia.

According to the ASPCA, 6.5 million animals enter shelters each year.

And The Humane Society says more than two million are healthy and treatable.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsvalentine's daydogbeerpet adoption
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Large fire destroys 2 businesses in Chowchilla
2 planes carrying coronavirus evacuees land at Travis Air Force Base
Police arrest suspect in Merced shooting that left 4 teens hospitalized
Fresno PD release bodycam video showing teen with autism being handcuffed
Madera Co. sheriff's deputy helps woman he grew up with deliver baby at home
Trump impeachment: Senate expected to vote, ending trial
Airlines suspend flights to Hong Kong amid coronavirus outbreak
Show More
Gang sweep leads to arrest of 3 suspects in connection to Cutler murder
Murder charges filed against suspect in SW Fresno shooting
Racist remark stuns Michigan school board meeting
Full Iowa Caucus results still not in; Buttigieg, Sanders lead in partial results
Farmworker dies after being run over by tractor in Tulare County
More TOP STORIES News