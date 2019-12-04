Pets & Animals

Couple warns other pet owners after dog dies from chewing gum

A couple is warning other pet parents about a common ingredient found in gum that they say is to blame for their dog's death.

Cori and Kris Clark say their 6-year-old, wire-haired pointer died over the weekend after she got into their pack of gum. The couple said Isa was not feeling well afterward and by the time they arrived at the veterinarian, she was having liver failure and had to be put down.

SEE ALSO: Dog dies from deadly ingredient found in chewing gum

"Not a lot of people realize how dangerous gum is for animals, that was the whole reason for that post," Cori tells Eyewitness News.

The ingredient found in gum is Xylitol, and it's lethal for dogs because it's a strong stimulator of insulin release. Just a small amount of Xylitol can cause a dangerous drop in blood sugar, and an effect can occur within 10 to 60 minutes of eating Xylitol.

If your dog has taken Xylitol, here are some symptoms the FDA says you should look for:

  • Decreased activity
  • Weakness
  • Staggering
  • Incoordination
  • Collapse
  • Seizures


For more information on Xylitol or to learn what other foods contain the ingredient, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustondogspet healthpetsdogu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for additional victims of wrestling coach from Los Banos
One holdout in Erika Sandoval murder trial leads to hung jury, mistrial
LAPD officer on leave after allegedly fondling corpse
Murder charge in Fresno County chase case could break new ground in California law
Men who regularly smoke pot have increased risk of testicular cancer
Fresno County man's yard is site of over 20 car crashes
Police searching for missing toddler after mother killed in home
Show More
Navy sailor from Lemoore killed at his base by civilian's car
Report shows contact between Devin Nunes, Rudy Giuliani
Man survives horrific crash in Fresno County
Los Banos man who worked as high school wrestling coach arrested
In 300 pages, House lays out evidence for Trump impeachment
More TOP STORIES News