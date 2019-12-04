Couple warns other pet owners after dog dies from chewing gum

Cori and Kris Clark say their 6-year-old, wire-haired pointer died over the weekend after she got into their pack of gum. The couple said Isa was not feeling well afterward and by the time they arrived at the veterinarian, she was having liver failure and had to be put down.
SEE ALSO: Dog dies from deadly ingredient found in chewing gum
"Not a lot of people realize how dangerous gum is for animals, that was the whole reason for that post," Cori tells Eyewitness News.
The ingredient found in gum is Xylitol, and it's lethal for dogs because it's a strong stimulator of insulin release. Just a small amount of Xylitol can cause a dangerous drop in blood sugar, and an effect can occur within 10 to 60 minutes of eating Xylitol.
If your dog has taken Xylitol, here are some symptoms the FDA says you should look for:
- Decreased activity
- Weakness
- Staggering
- Incoordination
- Collapse
- Seizures
For more information on Xylitol or to learn what other foods contain the ingredient, click here.