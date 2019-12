Couple warns other pet owners after dog dies from chewing gum

Decreased activity

Weakness

Staggering

Incoordination

Collapse

Seizures

A couple is warning other pet parents about a common ingredient found in gum that they say is to blame for their dog's death.Cori and Kris Clark say their 6-year-old, wire-haired pointer died over the weekend after she got into their pack of gum. The couple said Isa was not feeling well afterward and by the time they arrived at the veterinarian, she was having liver failure and had to be put down."Not a lot of people realize how dangerous gum is for animals, that was the whole reason for that post," Cori tells Eyewitness News.The ingredient found in gum is Xylitol, and it's lethal for dogs because it's a strong stimulator of insulin release. Just a small amount of Xylitol can cause a dangerous drop in blood sugar, and an effect can occur within 10 to 60 minutes of eating Xylitol.If your dog has taken Xylitol, here are some symptoms the FDA says you should look for:For more information on Xylitol or to learn what other foods contain the ingredient, click here