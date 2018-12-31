PETS & ANIMALS

Cow found wandering along NJ highway gives birth at animal sanctuary

A cow that stopped traffic on a NJ highway has given birth at an animal sanctuary. (Skylands Animal Sanctuary And Rescue)

PATERSON, New Jersey --
A cow that stopped traffic on i-80 in Paterson, New Jersey has given birth at an animal sanctuary.

Skylands Animal Sanctuary And Rescue in Wantage posted on their Facebook page that 'Brianna,' who was on the way to a slaughterhouse when she broke away for freedom, is now the proud mother of a baby girl named 'Winter.'

Winter was born on Saturday around 1:30 p.m.

*WARNING: Graphic Video below*


Brianna jumped off of a double-decker transport bus, eight feet down onto the highway.

It took hours for police to bring the more than 1,000 pound bovine under control.

