Crocodile steals fish from terrified fishermen

AUSTRALIA -- A pair of Australian fishermen were scared out of their wits, and pretty disappointed, when a crocodile popped out of the water and snatched the large fish they had reeled in.

Video shows the moment when one of the fishermen hooked a barramundi. The second man who was recording the battle with the big fish suddenly notices the shape of a crocodile nearing the prized catch as it got close to land.

One man yells "run, bro!" as the crocodile chases after the fish.

Unfortunately, the croc gobbled up the fish in a few bites.

"The whole thing's gone down his gob," one of the fishermen, Dac Craig, told ABC Australia. "We were shocked, we were sad. I was disappointed for Daniel - it was a good fish."
