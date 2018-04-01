U.S. & WORLD

Curious great white shark flirts with police boat off Australian coast

EMBED </>More Videos

Two South Australian police officers got up close and personal with a great white shark while they were out on patrol. (South Australian Police/Twitter)

Danny Clemens
EDITHBURGH, Australia --
Two Australian police officers had the rare chance to get up close and personal with a great white shark.

The large creature curiously approached the boat the officers were in off the coast of South Australia last week. According to South Australian Police, the officers were conducting drug, alcohol and safety enforcement operations during the encounter.

"[The shark] wasn't keen on being breath tested and our Water Operations Unit officers were happy to oblige!" the police force quipped on Twitter about the shark.


They added that the officers checked 30 nearby boats and found only minor safety violations, with no drug or alcohol violations found.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssharksaustraliau.s. & worldwild animalsoceans
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Police chase runaway cows in Georgia
Phone use could cause depression in your dog
California divorce courts go to dogs as pets gain status
Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News