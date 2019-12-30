Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Cyclist gives thirsty koala water during severe heatwave in Australia

SAN FRANCISCO -- Officials in South Australia say there is "catastrophic fire danger" for the state until Monday.

The hot and dry conditions have led to several bushfire outbreaks and a severe heatwave.

A video shared through Storyful shows a thirsty koala drinking water from a bicyclist.

The koala approached a group of cyclist and climbed on the bicycle before getting a drink, according to cyclist Lulu who uploaded the video to Instagram.



"There were about a dozen cyclists around me watching this (all men) and several commented that it was genuinely the best thing they've witnessed. What a truly wonderful experience," Lulu said.

In the video, a woman can be hears saying: "Poor little thing... Oh he's trying to lick my glove."

Heatwave conditions are forecast to be above 100 degrees in Australia this weekend with no real relief until New Year's Eve.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsheat exhaustionwaterwildfiredrinking watercyclinganimals in perilwild animalsamazing videoviral videoaustraliaheatanimalanimal newscute animalscaught on videobicycleanimalsu.s. & worldinstagramheat wave
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera Police arrest owners of dog that mauled man to death
Teen arrested for Madera DUI crash that killed his passenger
Fresno Co residents come home to find dead body in garage
Tulare Co man arrested for smearing feces on church
Fire in northwest Fresno leaves 4 people without home
Family mourns Fresno hit-and-run victim killed on Christmas
2 dead in Texas church shooting, shooter killed
Show More
As new season opens, another horse dies at Santa Anita
Cece's Noodles voluntarily recalled over Listeria concerns
Bake sale to support Clovis teacher in hospice and her 2-year-old daughter
VIDEO: Camera captures burglary at Parlier gas station
Madera Police make arrest in brutal murder of homeless woman
More TOP STORIES News