whale

Dead whale washes ashore in Point Reyes

POINT REYES, Calif. -- Another dead whale has washed up on Bay Area shores. The latest was found at Point Reyes Thursday morning.

This makes at least 12 whale deaths in the Bay Area this year.

RELATED: Several dead gray whales found in Bay Area this year is cause for 'serious concern,' scientist says

Most have been gray whales that likely died from starvation during their migration to Alaska, according to officials.

ABC7 News has contacted the Marine Mammal Center about the latest whale.

See more stories and videos about whales.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspoint reyeswhaleanimals in perilmarine mammal centeranimal newsanimalsinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WHALE
Boy has incredibly close encounter with humpback whale
VIDEO: Dozens of pilot whales show up on Georgia shore
Double whale breach amazes tourists
Canada's 'Free Willy' bill would ban whale, dolphin captivity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News