Pets & Animals

35 dogs saved from earthquake-ravaged Puerto Rico up for adoption in Delaware

GEORGETOWN, Delaware -- As Puerto Rico continues to feel the devastating effects of a series of earthquakes, dogs who were evacuated from the island have arrived in Delaware.

An emergency evacuation flight with more than 110 at-risk shelter pets arrived in Georgetown, Sussex County Sunday morning.

Thirty-five of the dogs are going to the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

Shelter officials say the dogs will be available for adoption as soon as Tuesday.

Contact the Brandywine Valley SPCA to learn more on how you can adopt.
