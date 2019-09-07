Deputies rescue bear stuck in dumpster near Lake Tahoe -- again

Bear rescuing appears to be part of the job for deputies near Lake Tahoe.For the second time in a week, the hungry animal in search of food got stuck in a dumpster, but Placer County sheriff's deputies were there to help each time.The rescue happened late Wednesday night.The bear was nicknamed "Bubs" by the deputies and he gave them quite a look as he was being coaxed out of the dumpster."Bubs" didn't stick around to say thanks to the deputies. As soon as he had four paws on the ground, the animal took off into the nearby woods.