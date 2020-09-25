FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pitbull looking for a loving home now has a chance at a new life after being adopted by a new family.
The Valley Animal Center in east central Fresno first rescued Ava in 2016 after her family abandoned her in Orange Cove.
The pup quickly found a new home, but then that family abandoned her last summer. She was wandering the streets of Arizona alone in the hot sun and malnourished.
RELATED: Dog rescued 3 years ago by Valley Animal Center found abandoned again in Arizona
Her microchip connected her back to Valley Animal Center. Staff members raised funds to get Ava back to Fresno, and she was once again put up for adoption.
Though some tears were shed, staff members at the center say they were happy to see Ava with a new family.
"She truly deserves the world, and we're happy to say her new adopters couldn't agree more," the center wrote on Facebook.
Dog abandoned twice finds new family, adopted from Valley Animal Center
PETS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News