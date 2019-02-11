PETS & ANIMALS

Dog clings to life after postal worker finds her nearly frozen on sidewalk

EMBED </>More Videos

A dog is fighting for her life after nearly freezing to death on a Missouri sidewalk. (KTVI)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. --
A dog is fighting for her life after nearly freezing to death on a Missouri sidewalk.

A postal worker in St. Louis called Stray Rescue after finding the dog collapsed on the ground.

Rescuers said she wasn't moving when they got to her.

"Just the panic in the caller's voice, we knew that it was going to be a life or death situation and that minutes counted," Dr. Sarah Frei with Stray Rescue St. Louis told KTVI.

The veterinarian said her body temperature was so low a thermometer couldn't even read it.

RELATED: Veterinarians bring nearly frozen, unresponsive cat back to life

Even though the dog was in a coma, she is slowly making strides with constant care.

Officials are not sure how the dog got outside.

Pet owners are reminded to give their pers extra care during the colder months.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal rescuedogcoldfreezeMissouri
PETS & ANIMALS
Man reels in 20-pound 'goldfish' using biscuits as bait
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
Top dog: Wire fox terrier wins Westminster Dog Show title
Poisoning suspected in deaths of 2 horses on trail ride
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Gov. Newsom to visit Central Valley, sign two new bills
Dos Palos officer killed after slow speed chase with law enforcement, neighbors say
2 brothers arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to missing teen in Southern California
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
New Jersey burglary suspect flips off camera in mugshot
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
Video: Rescuers pull newborn baby from storm drain
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to possible choking hazard
Show More
Business owners, local leaders react to scale back on High-Speed Rail
Police investigate 4-car crash on Highway 168
California State of the State: Gov. Newsom curtails plan for High-Speed Rail
Portion of Merced County road closed due to weak bridge
New restrictions could hurt business for California card rooms
More News