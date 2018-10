Dog commits con job all in the name of McDonald's food

How can a pup named Princess commit a con job?The canine has been described as "gold diggin" by her owner because she keeps getting caught leaving home and heading to a nearby McDonald's at night.According to Betsy Reyes' Facebook post , Princess has routinely left home in the pursuit of her steady Mickey D's diet. Reyes says Princess acts like a stray so people will feel bad for her and feed her burgers."She's just a gold diggin a** b**ch," Reyes bluntly described her charge.In another posting , Reyes captured video of Princess caught in the act.As of Wednesday, Reyes' post about Princess drew more than 260,000 shares since Sunday.