After a Moore County dog found a squirrel that was drenched and displaced from Hurricane Florence on Friday, the dog's owner couldn't help but give it some shelter.Meg Baker DeMolet, a kindergarten teacher in Pinehurst Elementary School, is caring for the little creature. She told ABC that her dog, Rosie, carefully brought it home."Since we both enjoy grapes, Rocky and I will ride out the storm together," she wrote.On Saturday, DeMolet reached out to ABC to give an update on Rocky, saying he's warm and dry and very active.The slow-moving system, now a tropical storm, is expected to continue to drench the Carolinas throughout the weekend.