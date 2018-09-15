HURRICANE FLORENCE

Tropical Storm Florence: Dog helps displaced baby squirrel find shelter

EMBED </>More Videos

After a Moore County dog found a squirrel that was drenched and displaced from Hurricane Florence, the dog's owner took it in and nicknamed it ''Rocky.'' (Meg Baker DeMolet)

SEVEN LAKES, N.C. --
After a Moore County dog found a squirrel that was drenched and displaced from Hurricane Florence on Friday, the dog's owner couldn't help but give it some shelter.

Meg Baker DeMolet, a kindergarten teacher in Pinehurst Elementary School, is caring for the little creature. She told ABC that her dog, Rosie, carefully brought it home.

"Since we both enjoy grapes, Rocky and I will ride out the storm together," she wrote.

On Saturday, DeMolet reached out to ABC to give an update on Rocky, saying he's warm and dry and very active.


PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence is now a tropical storm

The slow-moving system, now a tropical storm, is expected to continue to drench the Carolinas throughout the weekend.
