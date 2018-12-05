PETS & ANIMALS

Dog left paralyzed after apparently being thrown off Hollywood roof

EMBED </>More Videos

Milo suffered a broken back and severely injured leg when he was possibly thrown off the roof of a four-story building in Hollywood.

By
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
LAPD's Animal Cruelty Task Force is investigating what happened to Milo, a mixed-breed dog found Monday on the roof of a Hollywood apartment building.

Milo's owner says police believe the dog was thrown from the top level of a four-story apartment building next door, landing on the top of the adjacent two-story building.

The two-and-a-half year old shar-pei/beagle mix was being cared for by a petsitter through the company Rover at the time.

"I just can't believe there are people out there that have these malicious thoughts in their head about doing an act like this," said Solomon Lee, Milo's owner.

Milo suffered a broken back and severely injured rear legs.

The surgeon who operated on him says the prognosis is grim.

"The broken back with this type of severity (means he will be) most likely permanently paralyzed," said Dr. Laurent Guiot, of Access Animal Hospital in Culver City.

Lee says he hired a dog watcher through the Rover app, but when he came to pick Milo up Monday afternoon, the dogsitter said he ran off.

"We were looking for him for hours and we finally found him on the top of a two-story roof," Lee said.

There was no access to that rooftop, so LA city firefighters had to bring the injured dog down using a ladder truck.

A Rover representative says the company has started its own investigation and is paying for all of Milo's medical bills. The dogsitter is no longer with the company.

"...we are focused on joining Milo's family in hoping for a swift recovery and supporting them in any way possible," the Rover statement reads. "This type of incident is extremely rare on our platform, and we take it very seriously."

Meanwhile, even though Milo's rear legs are paralyzed, his front legs continue to function and he's expected to be outfitted with a canine wheelchair that should allow him to get around.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdoganimal crueltylapdanimal abuse
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
PETA encourages people to stop using 'anti-animal language'
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' escorted into the Capitol Rotunda
Video: Massive rat chases MTA agent out of station booth
85-year-old man escapes alligator attack
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Former federal judge recalls being appointed to position by President George H.W. Bush
UPS offers options to avoid porch pirates this holiday shopping season
Series of armed robberies in Caruthers has residents, business owners on edge
Man crashes into two Sanger Police cruisers after leading officers on high-speed chase
Tulare County Supervisors approve Sequoia Gateway project near Visalia
Members of Temple Beth Israel find closure during Hanukkah weeks after letters are torn down
Club One Casino seeks new downtown home in old Gottschalks store
Paintbrush Assisted Living and Memory Care looking to fill 25 openings
Show More
California faces recycling crisis after China tightens rules
Chaos erupts over Cheesecake Factory deal, DoorDash driver arrested
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush lies in repose in Houston
Suspects pose as police, rob man in West Central Fresno
Search and rescue underway for 2 Marine Corps aircraft off coast of Japan
More News