Pets & Animals

Dog lost for 48 hours in Scottish mountains rescued by coast guard

EMBED <>More Videos

It was a routine winter training mission in northeastern Scotland until the Maritime and Coastguard Agency crew spotted a stranded dog on the snowy Cairngorms mountains below.

LONDON -- It was a routine winter training mission in northeastern Scotland until the Maritime and Coastguard Agency crew spotted a stranded dog on the snowy Cairngorms mountains below.

They couldn't fly away and leave the dog in trouble, so winchman Mark Stevens on Wednesday was lowered to the ground, scooped up the cold and frightened animal, and both were raised back to the helicopter.

The dog, named Ben, was cuddled and warmed on board before being rushed to a veterinarian.

It turns out Ben had been missing for two days in dangerous weather caused by Storm Gareth.

Officials say Ben has recovered from exposure and has been reunited with his owner.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal rescuehelicoptercoast guarddogus world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Fresno drug bust uncovers 5 kilos of meth, police say it came from Mexico
Serial arsonist accused of setting 4 laundry units on fire in Central Fresno
Fresno store owner appeals for help after being targeted repeatedly by vandals
Fresno man tried to set off bomb at Panera Bread but failed
First time since 2011 California is not in a drought
Dogs force-fed pesticides in lab testing, Humane Society says
Show More
67-year-old man killed in rollover accident on Highway 99
Half a million Californians, billions in coastal real estate at risk of flooding: USGS
No plea deal for former soldier accused of murder
Local law enforcement groups call for a crackdown on illegal gun owners
Senate rejects Trump border emergency as Republicans defect
More TOP STORIES News