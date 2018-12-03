PETS & ANIMALS

Dog missing for 3 days rescued from storm drain

EMBED </>More Videos

A Rockland County woman is grateful to be reunited with her missing dog who was rescued from a storm drain.

HAVERSTRAW, New York --
A woman in New York is grateful to be reunited with her missing dog who was rescued from a storm drain.

Toto the Lhasa Apso didn't disappear in Oz, but had somehow gotten stuck in a storm drain right down the street from Anna Marie Miller's home.

After a passerby heard Toto barking on Friday morning, Haverstraw police and DPW workers removed the drain cover to rescue him.

Miller said the dog ran out a door that was open after a smoke alarm went off while her niece was cooking.

She is grateful he was found alive.

"I prayed at night to please make him be OK," Miller said. "You know, you get attached to them, they're just like part of the family. And he is a good dog."

Toto was checked out by a vet but was refusing to eat. She hopes he will return to his normal habits when he gets back home.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal rescueanimal newsdoglost petHaverstrawRockland County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' will go on to help wounded soldiers
VIDEO: Massive rat chases NY train station agent out of booth
Nurse shark attacks Utah boy on vacation with family in Bahamas
Dog food recalled for elevated vitamin D
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
5 things you need to know this morning
Homes ripped apart, trees uprooted after at least 20 tornadoes hit Illinois
VIDEO: Massive rat chases NY train station agent out of booth
Preschoolers accidentally served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
Teacher tells first graders Santa Claus isn't real
Smashed fire hydrant sprays water 10 feet into air in central Fresno
Man stabbed in central fresno, hunt on for suspects
China Peak welcome hundreds of skiers, snowboarders for opening weekend
Show More
Fresno State will play in the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State
Rep. Jim Costa returns from Mexico after serving on delegation to Presidential Inauguration
Man in critical condition after hit and run in Tower District
Local temple celebrates Chanukah with gift fair and festival of lights
Green Bay Packers fire coach Mike McCarthy
More News