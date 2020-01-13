animal

Dog rescued by firefighters from burning Reedley house finds new home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A dog rescued from a burning Reedley house last month has found a new home!

Chubs, a six-year-old pit bull, was unconscious when firefighters pulled him from a house engulfed in flames on December 22.

Crews worked to resuscitate Chubs with a respirator, and finally, he started breathing. He was the only pet in the home to survive the fire.

After spending time at Fresno Bully Rescue, Chubs has found his forever family and has all the smiles!
