animal

Dog rescued by firefighters from burning Reedley house looking for forever home

The Fresno Bully Rescue posted a photo of a now healthy Chubs to social media asking for help finding him a new home.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A dog rescued from a burning Reedley house last month needs a forever home!

Chubs, a six-year-old pit bull, was unconscious when firefighters pulled him from a house engulfed in flames on December 23.



Crews worked to resuscitate Chubs with a respirator, and finally, he started breathing. He was the only pet in the home to survive the fire.

The Fresno Bully Rescue posted a photo of a now healthy Chubs to social media asking for help finding him a new home. Staff members say his former family was unable to keep him.

"Chubs is a fantastic dog," staff wrote on Facebook. "(He's) mellow, sleeps most of the day and other than a few bumps here and there, and heat rash from the fire, he's healthy."

"He is deaf, but that doesn't slow him down one bit," the post read.

Anyone interested in adopting Chubs can get more information here.
.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfresnoreedleypetsanimalpet rescue
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL
Ever wanted to rent a chicken? Now you can!
Llama heist under investigation at exotic animal farm in Perris
Cyclist gives koala water in Australia heatwave
Man looking for 2 men who climbed freeway wall to save dog
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dead after being hit by train near Selma, police confirm
Man arrested after 6-hour standoff with Lemoore Police
2 firefighters injured while battling central Fresno house fire
Family of missing Tulare Co. mother found dead speaks out after tragedy
Fresno State student shot and killed in Delano
Woman rushed to hospital after hit-and-run in west Fresno Co.
Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian general killed by US
Show More
Kings Co. Deputy Sheriff's Association warn residents of phone scam
Man arrested in SoCal for taking daughters without permission
Missing Tulare Co. mother found dead in Southern California
Fleet of mysterious drones spotted flying over rural US
Fresno hiker found alive after going missing in Utah canyon
More TOP STORIES News