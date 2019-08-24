animals

Donkey rescued 3 years after being stuck on Lake McClure island

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been a long journey for a donkey trapped on an island in the Sierra Nevada foothills.

Friday afternoon, the animal named Hillary was rescued from Lake McClure three years after she was trapped.

She first made her way out to the middle of the lake during the drought in 2016, but heavy rains increased the water levels.

Retired Merced Police detective, Harry Markarian has been following the donkey's plight. The fisherman became emotional as he watched the rescue.

Friday crews went out to the island to tranquilize the donkey and brought her to safety.

"Three years we've been wanting to get this donkey and save her," Markarian said. "We're animal lovers. We gotta do what we can."

Hillary is now headed to a new home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmerced countywild animalsmerced countyanimals
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMALS
Doctors find venomous brown recluse spider inside woman's ear
Welcome to New Jersey's Bluebird Farm Alpacas
VIDEO: Bear breaks into NorCal home, rummages through fridge
Shivering kangaroo feels the effects of winter in Australia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FUSD trustee questions program offering students access to reproductive care
Andy Hall named as new Fresno Police Chief
Joseph Ward denied request to represent himself in court
Ways to protect yourself from mosquito bites
What a Fresno woman is going through after suffering from West Nile Virus
Woman's emotional plea for answers to find her brother's killer
Amazon rainforest fires: Firefighting plane from CA arrives in Brazil
Show More
McLane High School breaking in newly improved stadium
KCSO detectives searching for Tachi Palace stabbing suspect
27 people injured after train derailment in Sacramento
Billionaire political activist David Koch dies at 79
Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated for tumor on pancreas
More TOP STORIES News