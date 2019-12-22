Pets & Animals

Pooch pirate: Doorbell camera catches dog stealing package from Oklahoma porch

OKLAHOMA -- Porch pirates are a concern for anybody who has online orders delivered to their homes, but one four-legged creature is giving the term a whole other meaning.

One Oklahoma woman found herself the victim of a "pooch pirate."

Debbie Goines checked her door bell camera when someone stole her Christmas gift that her sister sent from California.

When she watched the footage, she saw the thief: a big white dog walked up to her porch and walked off with her package.

Goines says she called her neighbor to see if he found her gift. Turns out it was the neighbor's dog, Max, who couldn't resist the box full of jerky and food.

Max, however, isn't the first furry critter known to target packages left on porches. A sneaky squirrel was caught on camera pilfering an Amazon package from a San Pedro home.

Squirrel pilfers package from San Pedro porch in escapade caught on video
EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video caught a sneaky four-legged porch pirate at work in San Pedro.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsoklahomaporch piratepackage theftdogsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Near misses, deadly crash for wrong-way driver on Highway 180
1 dead after fiery crash on Highway 152
Central Fresno shooting injures man, damages apartment buildings
Robbery turned deadly in central Fresno
Fresno coach accused of sending explicit photo to entire team
1 man injured after fistfight leads to gunfire in Fresno
Police made bust on big identity theft ring in Southeast Fresno
Show More
New trade pact could impact local growers and ranchers in Central Valley
Merced pet therapy program makes positive impact on patients
Fresno State works to stay on track with CSU's graduation initiative
Failed ATM robbery in Visalia
Former Porterville High coach and aide sentenced to prison for sex-related crimes against minors
More TOP STORIES News