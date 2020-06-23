Pets & Animals

Drone video shows several great white sharks in southern California waters

VENTURA, Calif. -- Anyone planning to visit a Southern California beach should keep in mind that great white sharks have recently been spotted off the coast.

In aerial footage recorded earlier this week, several great white sharks are seen swimming near some people off the coast of Ventura County.

Carlos Gauna, who recorded the video, said the sharks were "just yards away from swimmers. I don't know who the folks on the boat are, but they got a first row seat to the show."

According to scientists, it is currently shark season.

Great white sharks are known to gather in "hot-spot" nurseries in places like Long Beach, San Clemente and Huntington Beach in recent years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsventura countybeachesdronessharksoceans
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Zero dollar bail extended at Fresno County Jail for 90 days amid COVID-19 outbreak at North Jail
Central California coronavirus cases
Water may not flow in Dos Palos for 3 days due to algae problem
Skilled nursing facility workers face 'exhausting stress' during COVID-19 crisis
Man shot at northwest Fresno apartment complex, police say
Central Unified board member speaks out after controversial Facebook post
Newsom: 35.6% of CA's coronavirus cases were reported in the past 14 days
Show More
Largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases: WHO
Dozens of jobs available as renovation of three historic buildings in Merced continues
Local artist paints new Mexican heritage mural in town of London
Madera NAACP leads march to demand justice after Breonna Taylor's death
Inmate at Avenal State Prison dies from apparent COVID-19 complications
More TOP STORIES News