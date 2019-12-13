Pets & Animals

Watch Canadian salmon farmers rescue bald eagle from octopus' grasp

VANCOUVER ISLAND, British Columbia -- Salmon farmers in Canada rescued a bald eagle caught in the clutches of a large octopus off Vancouver Island last Monday.

The team was headed home when they heard the eagle's cries as it struggled with the octopus, CNN reported.

They wanted to help but hesitated at first, wondering if they should just let nature take its course.

Finally, they intervened, using a pole with a hook attached to free the octopus' grip.

The eagle was able to escape and fly to the shore nearby.
