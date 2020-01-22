Pets & Animals

Elephant takes casual stroll through hallways of Sri Lanka hotel - video

By ABC7.com staff
Here's something you don't expect to see at your hotel - unless maybe you're in Sri Lanka.

A guest recorded this video of a wild elephant casually walking the hotel lobby and heading down a hallway.

It stops from time to time, poking items with its trunk.

This particular hotel is near a wildlife sanctuary in Sri Lanka, and while elephants are often seen on roads, having them wandering hotel hallways is rare.



The person who posted the video from her mother said the elephant, named Natta Kota, has been a regular, friendly visitor to the Jetwing Yala hotel for several years.

"Elephant is Natta Kota & is a regular since 2013," wrote Twitter user upidaisy. "He comes & goes in peace, takes naps & 'steals' food from the kitchens. He's free and gentle and well loved by the staff.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshotelelephantanimals
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno PD: Crime not on the rise in southwest policing district
2 juveniles arrested for Fresno's first homicide of 2020
Trump impeachment trial: McConnell abruptly backs off proposed rules
Tulare Co. brothers killed man because he was gang dropout, court documents say
1st Coronavirus US case confirmed by CDC
3 people shot in Downtown Fresno, police still searching for shooter
Drive-by shooter opens fire at family's southwest Fresno home
Show More
Terminally ill dog becomes police K-9 for a day
This year's NFL Draft taking place on famed Las Vegas fountain
Mom arrested after admitting to killing her 3 kids, police say
What to eat to boost your immune system
CHP: 2 people dead after crashing into big-rig on Highway 41
More TOP STORIES News