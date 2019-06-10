weather

Experts reminding people to keep their pets safe during heat wave

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Animal experts are reminding pet owners about keeping their pets safe in the heat.

Officials with the Central California SPCA say many owners often forget about how hot it can get inside their vehicles and will leave their pets inside.

Even with the car window cracked temperatures can rise well above 100 degrees inside, making it extremely dangerous for animals.

"If its 80 or 90 out here, it's extremely hot and we have to remember that dogs can't sweat, " says Thalia Arenas with the CCSPCA. "They need to pant more; it's hard for them to get that extra air flow and cool down their bodies."

Animal experts say, especially during the summer months, there are a lot of extra precautions pet owners should take to keep their animals safe.

They recommend always having extra water for your pet and making sure they have access to shade.

They also advise walking your dogs in the early morning or at night, so they don't burn their paws.
