Camp Fire

MIRACULOUS RESCUE: Family reunited with beloved cat 100 days after losing him in Camp Fire

Dexter the cat is soon back with his family

It's been more than three months since the Camp Fire devastated the California community of Paradise - and can you believe it? Some people are still reuniting with their family pets!

The home of Paul and Sandra Ritchie burned down in the fire.

They managed to get their other animals out in time, but could not find their cat Dexter.

After a desperate search, they were forced to leave him behind, sure they would never see him again.

That's until an animal rescue group found him in the burn scar area last week.

Miraculously, he had no injuries and no burns.

Today, Dexter is hopping on a flight to Missouri where the Ritchies relocated, and will be reunited with his family.
