Rare two-toned lobster caught off coast of Maine

A fisherman caught an extremely rare two-toned lobster off the coast of Maine. It is half brown, half red.
And the fisherman who found it did not eat it. He donated the cool crustacean to the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries. It's now in a touch tank, so visitors can see him up close and personal.
Did you hear? Our FREE marine education center, Discovery Wharf currently has FOUR rare lobsters in our touch tank. 2 calico lobsters, 1 blue lobster , and 1 two-toned lobster. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/XGfmAtjefh— Coastal Fisheries (@mccfisheries) September 9, 2019
The University of Maine says the odds of finding such a red and brown lobster are one in 50 million.
