Fishermen reel in huge shark near Alcatraz

SAN FRANCISCO -- The fishermen were out on the Bay near Alcatraz when they said a hooked a gigantic shark.

That shark took the bait -- chomping down hard on a fish carcass attached to the hook.

After a mighty struggle, the fishermen cut the line and released the shark back into the Bay.

Just two days ago, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office sent an alert after great white sharks were spotted off the coast of Half Moon Bay.

