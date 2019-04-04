Pets & Animals

Florida woman boldly rescues snake from beer can

EMBED <>More Videos

What would you do if you saw a snake trapped in a soda can?

What would you do if you saw a snake trapped in a beer can: run or help?

A Florida woman chose the latter, bravely electing to save the snake from harm despite her fears.

"I can't believe I'm doing this," Rosa Fond can be heard in the video she shared to Facebook via Storyful.

After a few minutes of work and with the aid of a stick, Fond was able to free the snake, which then became aggressive toward her and wrapped itself around her arm.

She shared photos of her injuries in the comments of the Facebook post.

"You better thank me for the rest of your life," she says to the snake before departing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal rescueu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Madera mother credits a car seat safety class for saving her kids' lives
RECALL: Beef patties distributed to schools nationwide 'contaminated'
Benefit concert raises money for Central Valley Honor Flight
Teen tells police that he's boy missing since 2011
Walmart to pay $495,000 for selling products with misleading packaging
T-Mobile tests customer service center in Kingsburg
Parking-space standoff captured on social media, goes viral
Show More
VIDEO: Man walks out of store with chainsaw hidden beneath his clothes
The devil is in the details for teacher accused of sexting student
California considers tougher standards for drivers who drink
Man arrested for assault after plans to rape coworkers uncovered
PG&E names new chief executive, board
More TOP STORIES News