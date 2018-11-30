PETS & ANIMALS

Remembering George H.W. Bush: Former Pres. George H.W. Bush was proud of service dog named Sully

EMBED </>More Videos

We're getting our first look at former President George H.W. Bush's new service dog, Sully. (KTRK)

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine --
Former President George H.W. Bush was proud to introduce the world to his newest four-legged family member on Twitter.

Bush said on Twitter that Sully is a beautiful and beautifully trained golden lab from the America's VetDogs non-profit organization in New York.


The group provides service dogs to veterans in need.

The former president said he could not be more grateful, especially for the organization's commitment to veterans.

If you'd like to follow Sully's adventures, he has his very own Instagram account: @SullyHWBush.

RELATED: Former President George H.W. Bush dead at age 94
EMBED More News Videos

The life and career of George HW Bush

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldservice animalgeorge h.w. bushdogsveteransMaine
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog food recalled for elevated vitamin D
Study: dogs are not as smart as you think they are
Holy cow! This may be the biggest steer we've ever seen
Man survives being bitten on head by shark in the Bahamas
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Former President George H.W. Bush has died
Holiday events to go on in Fresno, come rain or shine
Fresno State and Boise State prepare for Mountain West Championship
'I woke up and I just started screaming': Fresno native recalls horror of Alaska earthquake
Section 8 housing applicant says she's facing discrimination
Highway 140 is open again
China Peak snow, early opening is great news for businesses
7.0-magnitude earthquake rocks buildings in Anchorage, Alaska
Show More
Rain means good news for farmers
2 San Diego teens found brutally murdered in Tijuana
Dallas officer who shot neighbor indicted for murder
Woman and her 5 dogs rescued from burning bedroom
Hanford Faraday Future financial crisis worsening
More News