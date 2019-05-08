Foxtails becoming a growing problem throughout the Valley for pet owners

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5289798" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fields across the Central Valley may look harmless for your pup but it is ground zero for foxtails and straws that could have ticks.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fields across the Central Valley may look harmless for your pup but it is ground zero for foxtails and straws that could have ticks.But it is not just fields, walkways, backyards, and parks could have them too."Especially after the rains we recently had you will see a lot of these foxtails around. They are a basic weed and they are everywhere in the Central Valley and you just can get away from them. And our animals, unfortunately, like to get into a lot of bushes," said Walter Salvari, Central California S.P.C.A.The Central California S.P.C.A. has seen an increase of animals coming in with foxtails stuck on their fur and skin.An eight-month-old terrier mix was admitted to their animal care facility last week.The S.P.C.A. is still trying to track down her owner.The stray was treated for an ear infection and had to be completely shaven to remove all the foxtails."They can get into their nose, they can get into any crevice of the dog. So definitely check every part of the dog. Under their paws and behind their ears. A lot of dogs with floppy ears can get them and it can get into their tails. It can just get anywhere on the dog," said Salvari.Protecting dogs from foxtails is just one concern for pet owners. The Fresno Red Cross knows there are many more.They are now offering an online course in Pet First Aid.At the cost of $25, you will learn what to look out for with several certain symptoms."We know that pets a part of families. So we encourage everyone when they are making an emergency disaster preparedness plan to include their pets because they are family members and are important to us too," said Taylor Poisall, Fresno Red Cross.You can also use their free app to connect to experts about your pet's health and what to do in an emergency.The Red Cross highly recommends putting together a disaster kit for your pet. Just like one for humans with medical supplies and three days of water, food and of course treats.