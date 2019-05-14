Pets & Animals

Fraternity suspended after forcing puppy to drink from a keg

A fraternity at New York's Hofstra University has been suspended because of a video showing a dog being forced to drink beer.

In the video, a 21-year-old owner of a puppy, along with another man, force the animal to drink beer from a keg.

The incident happened during a party at Alpha Epsilon Pi's off-campus house in Hempstead on Saturday.

"That dog had no choice, it didn't say, hey, I want a beer and I want it poured down my throat. So it's wrong, on every level, it's wrong and just irrational thinking," said Gary Rogers, Nassau County SPCA.

The SPCA checked on the dog and says it appears in good health and is otherwise well-cared for.

The owner could face a misdemeanor charge of torturing of animals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfraternityhofstra universitydogu.s. & worldbeerpuppy
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Dir. of national intelligence expected to depart Trump admin: Sources
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News