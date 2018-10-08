PETS & ANIMALS

Fed-up French Bulldog goes viral

When internet-famous bulldog found out he wasn't going to the park, he threw a fit.

AUSTIN, Texas --
When an internet-famous bulldog found out he wasn't going to the park, he just had to tell his owner he was upset.

When his owner tried to explain they couldn't go because the park was closed, 'Walter Geoffrey the Frenchie' was not having it. The fed-up frenchie remained persistent, but quickly realized he was fighting a losing battle and settled down.

"I told you why we can't go to the park," the owner, Amber Martin, can be heard saying in the video, despite the loud-mouthed pup in the back.

The post on Facebook has garnered 16 million views in less than two weeks.
