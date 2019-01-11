FRESNO CHAFFEE ZOO

Fresno Chaffee Zoo veterinarians perform two major surgeries in one day

EMBED </>More Videos

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is home to over 800 animals and what you may not know is that there is only a handful of people to take care of all those creatures.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is home to over 800 animals and what you may not know is that there is only a handful of people to take care of all those creatures.

Dr. Michael Wenninger is one of two veterinarians for the zoo, they have three other associates on staff.

"All the things that people would do for their pets, like their dogs and their cats, we do to a different scale for our animals here at the zoo," said Wenninger.

Each day they make the rounds to check on every animal. Sometimes they bring the animals to doctor type office located behind the zoo.

This past summer Wenninger and staff noticed a harbor seal named "Jetta" had an issue with her eyes, the problem, bilateral cataracts.

"And it was impairing her version. So we made the choice to call in a specialist, an ophthalmologist and an anesthesiologist for marine mammals. And we flew them in," said Wenninger.

That team flew in from the southeast of the country last month. Since an anesthesiologist was here they performed another surgery that same day.

"Kiki" the lion was spayed. The surgery was necessary because "Kiki" was starting to show signs of arthritis in her hips.

"Kiki is a 14 year old female lion and because of her age she is not recommended for breeding and so we can been doing contraceptives implants for her. That's essentially birth control for lions," he said.

"Kiki" has already given birth to a few cubs and she is now doing well, enjoying the sunshine at the zoo's African Safari.

And "Jetta" the harbor seal is swimming again in the waters of Sea Lion Cove.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsFresno Chaffee ZoozooveterinarianFresno
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO CHAFFEE ZOO
Fresno Chaffee Zoo prepares for next big exhibit
Your Weekend
Police identify man bitten by lion at Fresno Chaffee Zoo
Fresno Chaffee Zoo renovating old section of park
More Fresno Chaffee Zoo
PETS & ANIMALS
Polar bear cub born at Berlin Zoo
VIDEO: Woman on motorized scooter drags small dog in Bakersfield
VIDEO: Police post "training video" of officers fighting to keep squirrel out of building
Malnourished dog left with heartbreaking note at animal shelter
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Two rookie police officers shot and killed in two days
6-year-old boy missing for months found hidden in attic crawl space
Suspect in officer-involved shooting at Visalia mall has extensive criminal history
Investigation underway after man finds burglar on property
Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy involved in shooting
Sheriff removed after bungled response to Florida high school mass shooting
911 audio shows panic after woman in coma gave birth
Visalia Police identify suspect injured in officer-involved shooting
Show More
Davis police officer fatally shot, suspect found dead
Suspect Jake Patterson accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs, murdering her parents
FAX bus, 4 cars involved in accident in northeast Fresno
Man arrested in sexual assault of woman at Santa Ana bus stop
New software tracks users who share passwords
More News