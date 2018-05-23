FRESNO CHAFFEE ZOO

Fresno Chaffee Zoo welcomes first female Komodo Dragon

EMBED

Fresno Chaffee Zoo is welcoming a first of its kind in the zoo's history. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Chaffee Zoo is welcoming a first of its kind in the zoo's history.

Staffers are excited to announce the arrival of their first female Komodo Dragon named Saphira.

Saphira was first hatched at the Memphis Zoo back in 2013. She then lived at the Jacksonville Zoo before coming to Fresno.

Zoo officials said Saphira will live in the current Komodo Dragon exhibit in the zoo's reptile building. Meantime, their 7-year-old male Komodo Dragon will soon be moving to an exhibit under renovation near the Safari Cafe.
