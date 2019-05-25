Fresno Fire Battalion chief attacked by dog while out on jog

A Fresno Fire Battalion chief is recovering after he was attacked by a large dog while out on a jog.It happened on Friday morning near Fire Station One in a neighborhood off Olive and Maple in East Central Fresno.The chief has not been identified but he suffered several bites to his arms and upper body.First responders checked and cleaned his wounds, and he is now back on the job."He was quite distraught about it. He actually had told the owner of the business to please control his dog and it was really too late," said Fresno Fire Department Chief Rich Cabral.According to the SPCA, the animal is still with the owner but under quarantine at the property for the next 10 days to make sure there are no signs of rabies.