Fresno firefighters find cat trapped inside walls of family's home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of Fresno firefighters rescued a stranded cat on Wednesday - but there's a twist.

The feline in distress wasn't stuck on a tree - it was inside the walls of a house that had recently undergone repairs to its roof.

The family had been hearing cat noises in the house for the past few days.

Finally, crews from Fresno Fire used a thermal imaging camera to locate the poor kitty.

They then gently busted through a wall to peek down and see it.

It may have used up one of its nine lives, but the cat was a removed safe and sound.
