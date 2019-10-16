Fresno firefighters find cat trapped inside walls of family's home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of Fresno firefighters rescued a stranded cat on Wednesday - but there's a twist.The feline in distress wasn't stuck on a tree - it was inside the walls of a house that had recently undergone repairs to its roof.The family had been hearing cat noises in the house for the past few days.Finally, crews from Fresno Fire used a thermal imaging camera to locate the poor kitty.They then gently busted through a wall to peek down and see it.It may have used up one of its nine lives, but the cat was a removed safe and sound.