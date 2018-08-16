FRESNO STATE

Popular Fresno State corn attracting large flock of geese

EMBED </>More Videos

Every morning during harvest season hundreds of geese gather at a field on the Fresno State campus in Northeast Fresno to get some of the university's famous corn.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Every morning during harvest season hundreds of geese gather at a field on the Fresno State campus in Northeast Fresno.

The reason: the famous corn produced by the university's agriculture department.

"We have some small ears that didn't get harvested for the season from the famous corn that we sell in our market here. And so the geese come in and help us devour what's left," said David Sieperda, Fresno State Farm Manager.

Sieperda said they are eating leftovers, which are the corn ears that didn't make the cut to be sold at the Gibson Farm Market.

The majority of the crop is harvest in June with the final harvest in September.

The geese that are picking out fresh ears from that crop are a bit of a concern.

"They're pretty good at picking out new emerging crops. So they do a little bit of damage in that respect," said Sieperda. "But we're prepared for that, we plant a little extra, and we get by."

Mark Halvorsen is animal curator with the Fresno Chaffee Zoo; he points out the majority of the geese in the Central Valley migrate here from Canada.

They make a new home because of the warmer weather and food supply.

"Here in Fresno we have tons of agriculture," he said. "So a lot of those fields will be growing throughout the year there will be something available for these geese to eat. So they will just go to those areas."

Halvorsen adds geese like to travel in large groups by foot and in the air, and just like humans in the Central Valley, they prefer to get things done early in the morning.

"At that time of day as long as the sun is not up too high and it is still relatively cool out. They will come out and fill their bellies with food and go back to an area where they feel more comfortable and cooler, go back out to bodies of water or wetlands in the area," said Halvorsen.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsweatherfresno stateanimalanimalsfoodbirdsagriculturegood newsfeel goodFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO STATE
Fresno State prepares for Mountain West Opener against Nevada
Bulldogs rout Rockets 49-27 in final non-conference game
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Big names are coming to the Save Mart Center
More fresno state
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Police chase runaway cows in Georgia
Phone use could cause depression in your dog
California divorce courts go to dogs as pets gain status
Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News