Fresno woman has had enough of people dumping dogs along road

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a constant problem, one Mell Garcia says she's tired of fighting.

"People dump dogs all the time, they dump them here all the time," she said.

Garcia runs the foster-based organization Mell Mutts and helps find dogs a forever home. She says on Friday, she saw two pit bulls running down Vine Street and that it was obvious someone had dumped the two dogs.

"It was 11 at night. I don't know their demeanor. I had no means of helping them, I can't help every dog that is dumped," Garcia said.

The next morning, she decided to go look for the abandoned dogs, but it was too late. She found them both dead after being struck by a car along Jensen Avenue.

"I had to pull them off from the street, because they were in the middle. It'sheartbreaking. It's emotionally heartbreaking," she said.

Garcia says there are several reasons why people may dump their pets, but that it's illegal.

She says enough is enough and wants to put an end to the problem.

"I've had people donate camera and we will place cameras on my property and surrounding property. If you're caught nearby area, we will definitely prosecute," she said.

The Fresno SPCA says they're also seeing this problem every day.

Nathalie Granda speaks with the SPCA about why people are dumping their pets, regardless of the punishment on Action News at 11.
