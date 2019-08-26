MAYBEE, Mich. -- It's National Dog Day and these pups are living their best life!
They are enjoying some time in the pool at a doggy daycare in Michigan.
Lucky Puppy Doggy Day Care in Maybee shared video of the happy bunch during playtime on August 23.
It looks like a dream, with dogs of all shapes and sizes running around and enjoying an afternoon at the center's pool, which happens to be shaped like a bone.
In the video, the dogs can be seen swimming, jumping into the pool, playing with each other and pretty much spending their summer afternoons the right way.
Fun in the sun during doggy pool party in Michigan
