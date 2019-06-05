Pets & Animals

Bay Area animal shelters seeing increase in huskies after Game of Thrones ends

SAN FRANCISCO -- Game of Thrones has created a husky boom at Bay Area animal shelters. Now that the show has ended so has the fondness to own a pet that resembles the "direwolf."

Many people bought husky puppies but the cuteness soon wears off and reality sets in. Huskies are extremely active and need lots of care as they get older.

Shelters say this is a good reminder when you get a dog to make sure its personality matches with yours and your lifestyle.

Karalyn Aronow with East Bay SPCA said, "We do try to discourage people from adopting an animal based on a look or perceived breed because we see so much variation with them that it's really difficult to make that match based on just a breed alone."

Just as an example, Contra Costa Animal Services says it has 11 huskies available for adoption right now. That's well above what it normally sees.
