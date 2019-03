EMBED >More News Videos In this video from Shelly Lumpkin, you can see the steer be cheerfully greeted by the Petco staff.

ATASCOCITA, Texas -- Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes the pets.One man decided to test Petco's policies and brought his steer to the store on a leash.He posted the adventure and wrote that Petco did not disappoint and welcomed them in.The store in Atascocita even posted photos of the large animal hanging out.Petco's policy is that "all leashed pets are welcome."