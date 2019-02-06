PETS & ANIMALS

Golden retriever rescued from sinkhole in San Diego

EMBED </>More Videos

A golden retriever had to be rescued after she fell into a sinkhole in San Diego Tuesday.

SAN DIEGO --
A golden retriever had to be rescued after she fell into a sinkhole in San Diego Tuesday.

According to the San Diego Humane Society, a man was walking his dog, Ruby, off-leash when she ran over to investigate a sinkhole that had opened up in the street and fell in.

San Diego Humane Society's tech team was called in to assist the San Diego Fire Department with the rescue. Firefighters were able to safely remove Ruby from the sinkhole and reunited her with her owner.

While successful, the Humane Society said the rescue was very risky since the ground around the sinkhole was unstable.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal rescuepet rescuesinkholeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Clovis police looking for owners of missing sheep and lamb
Dogs run for help when owner collapses from stroke
Dogs run for help when owner collapses from stroke
Runner kills cougar with bare hands after it attacked him
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Crash widow says Fresno police officer's death could've been prevented
Visitors flock to reopened Yosemite after storm
Crews respond to fire sparked by gas explosion in SF
Twins sentenced to 12 years in prison for killing good Samaritan
Clovis police looking for owners of missing sheep and lamb
Valley nurseries take measures to protect plants during cold stretch
Celebrate Valentine's Day early at Madera 'Wine and Chocolate Weekend'
VIDEO: Baby left alone on train in Ohio
Show More
California Health Sciences University showcases new technology
Tips to save on your gym membership
Dogs run for help when owner collapses from stroke
Unexpected effect? Men who smoke weed have higher sperm count
Driver in wrong-way crash had prior DUI conviction
More News