ANIMAL RESCUE

Good Samaritans and firefighters rescue 4 puppies in Kingwood

EMBED </>More Videos

HAPPY ENDING: After a traumatic 24 hours, these beautiful puppies are safe and in need of forever homes.

KINGWOOD, Texas --
Four puppies are safe after some good Samaritans and a group of Houston firefighters came to their rescue in Kingwood.

Peyton Peebles tells Eyewitness News the four puppies went into hiding in a storm drain on Wednesday after one of their siblings was hit by a car on Dogwood Lane.

Sadly, the puppy didn't make it, leaving the remaining animals very afraid.

Peyton says he and his wife Brenda did their best to coax the puppies out from the storm drain, but they wouldn't budge.


Thursday afternoon, a firefighter and Brenda both climbed into the storm drain to free the puppies, who are now safe at HFD Station 102.

Firefighters gave the pups a good bath and some food, and the couple is now hoping to find forever homes for the dogs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalstexas newspuppyanimal rescue
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL RESCUE
Kittens who survived Hurricane Michael need home
Man uses CPR to save squirrel hit by car
'Horribly neglected' dog gets remarkable transformation
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
More animal rescue
PETS & ANIMALS
Cat strays from home, found 900 miles away one year later
Fat Bear Week: Watch these burly bears eat their way to hibernation
Round up of 1,000 NorCal wild horses sparks outrage
French Bulldog throws tantrum over closed park and goes viral
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Facebook says hackers accessed 29 million people's accounts
School bus ends up in swimming pool after crash near Orlando
Clovis firefighters are out to 'fill the boot'
California condor shot and killed in Tulare County, $15,000 reward offered
Fatal car crash causes traffic jam on Highway 145 in Madera
Princess Eugenie wedding photos: Kate, Meghan and more
Social Security checks will grow in 2019 as inflation rises
Mom accused of leaving child alone while she went on date
Show More
Will these electric scooters make a comeback? Fresno City Council debates the matter
Reedley Fiesta kicks off as it celebrates 50 years of the frog jump
Crew member dies on set of Mister Rogers movie in Pa.
Gang member arrested following stabbing and assault
Video of deadly SF police shooting brings to question justification
More News