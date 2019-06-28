Pets & Animals

'Gorilla crow' spotted in Japan is taking internet by storm

A bizarre bird is taking the internet by storm.

This crow was spotted at a mall in Japan and has racked up millions of shares on Twitter, with many calling it the "gorilla crow."

According to crow researchers, this isn't just a bird that's hit "arm day" at the gym one too many times.

It's more likely a large-billed crow who was adopting a "sunning" posture, where the wings are lowered and leg stance widened, giving the impression the bird is "standing" on its wings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbizarrebuzzworthybirdssocial media
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News