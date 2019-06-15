pop-up

'Grab a cocktail, hang out with a rat' at this California pop-up bar

SAN FRANCISCO -- Rat-ical Bar pop-up bar in San Francisco

Want to have a drink and play with rats? You are in luck. A rat-infested pop-up bar is open at The San Francisco Dungeon June 13, 14, and 15th.

Guests can hold, play, and cuddle with domesticated rats from Ratical Rodent Rescue in Vallejo.

Tickets to The San Francisco Dungeon are $50 and include:
  • A signature welcome rat tail... ahem, we mean cocktail

  • A full San Francisco Dungeon tour

  • 30 minutes of play time with the rats

  • Exclusive cash bar access


Check out Ratical Rodent Rescue to learn more about rats or adopt your very own.
