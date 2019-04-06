baby animals

Group of cute lambs has a ball playing on mattress: VIDEO

SHETLAND, Scotland -- They say counting sheep is supposed to help you fall asleep, but one group of lambs turned that advice on its head as they frolicked around on an old mattress.

A family in Scotland spotted the lambs having a ball in the middle of a field in Shetland. Video uploaded to Facebook showed the lambs carrying on as they hopped on and off the mattress while the family watched from inside.

"The lambs are having far too much fun on the old mattress outside!" Lyall Soupie Campbell, who shot the video, joked on Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbaby animalscute animalsu.s. & worldeurope
BABY ANIMALS
Firefighter uses YouTube duck calls to rescue ducklings
April the Giraffe is going on birth control
Bald eaglet dies weeks after hatching in Big Bear nest
Mom chauffeurs baby opossums in adorable Mother's Day video
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News