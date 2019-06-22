Pets & Animals

Heartbreaking photo shows dog at New Jersey owner's empty hospital bed

BOONTON, New Jersey -- A heartbreaking photo of a dog sitting loyally beside his owner's empty hospital bed is going viral.

According to Eleventh Hour Rescue in Rockaway Township, Moose, a 3-year-old lab mix, didn't know his owner passed away and has been returned to the shelter.

Apparently Moose is taking the loss of his dad pretty hard and he needs a new family to help heal his heart.

Eleventh Hour Rescue and NorthStar Pet Rescue both posted the photo on social media in hopes it will help him find a new loving home.

They say he is housebroken, adores kids and is sweet and happy by nature.

The good news is the rescues have received several applications to adopt Moose already, so hopefully he will find his new family soon.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsboontonpetsdogviral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News